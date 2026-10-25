GCC tourism records 75.7 million visitors, US$131.9 billion revenues in 2025

MUSCAT, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Total tourism revenues in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reached US$131.9 billion in 2025, recording annual growth of 9.7 percent, while tourist arrivals reached 75.7 million, an increase of 4.9 percent compared with 2024, according to data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-STAT).

Data from the Centre’s weekly bulletin, entitled "Gulf Tourism in the Era of Smart Transformation", showed that the number of tourists travelling between GCC countries reached 20.1 million, up 3.6 percent, while the total number of hotel establishments reached 12,400, an increase of 4.8 percent, reflecting the expansion of the tourism sector’s operational base and its growing capacity to accommodate demand, alongside the diversity of accommodation options offered to visitors.

These indicators highlight the importance of tourism as a contributor to economic diversification in the GCC countries, given its links to a wide range of activities, including transport, aviation, hospitality, retail and entertainment, as well as its role in stimulating investment, creating jobs and strengthening the contribution of non-oil activities to Gulf economies.

On digital transformation, the bulletin reviewed the level of digital readiness and its role in developing services. In the Emerging Technology Adoption Index for 2025, GCC countries scored between 34 and 99 points, with three Gulf countries ranking among the top 20 globally in this index. In the Mobile App Development Index, GCC countries scored between 60 and 77 points.

As for the Online Government Services Index, scores ranged between 56 and 99 points, with three GCC countries ranking among the top 25 globally in the index. This highlights the importance of digital government services in facilitating procedures related to travel and stays, and improving the efficiency of services provided to visitors.

The bulletin confirmed that digital transformation has become a fundamental pillar in strengthening the competitiveness of Gulf tourism through the use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to understand tourists’ needs. It also highlighted the importance of strengthening digital integration among GCC countries and developing shared platforms that connect booking and transport services, offering visitors a more integrated tourism experience and encouraging intra-GCC tourism.