M.A.H.Y. Khoory Group to invest AED1 billion in paper manufacturing development in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- M.A.H.Y. Khoory Group has announced plans to invest more than AED1 billion in the development of PM4, a paper manufacturing project at the Al Dhafra plant of Union Paper Mills (UPM) in Abu Dhabi.

Integrating advanced technologies, the project will expand the Group's production capabilities, enabling Union Paper Mills to diversify into higher-value products, including premium containerboard grades and specialised paper for gypsum plasterboard applications, while promoting sustainability and circular economy principles.

The project aligns with the UAE's Operation 300bn industrial strategy and Make it in the Emirates initiative.

Salahaldin Sharafi, Chairman of the Board of M.A.H.Y. Khoory & Co, said the project marks a defining chapter in the Group's industrial journey and is designed to strengthen its competitive position for decades to come.

AbdelRhman Obaid, Group CEO of M.A.H.Y. Khoory & Co, said the investment would help build a smarter, more agile and more diversified industrial platform to unlock new growth opportunities in regional and international markets.