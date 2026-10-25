MOI launches Arabic language training for Indonesian peacekeeping forces

JAKARTA, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior is delivering a specialised training programme in Indonesia entitled "Arabic Language Training Programme for Indonesian Peacekeeping Forces", reflecting its continued efforts to strengthen international cooperation, promote the exchange of expertise, and enhance the professional capabilities of peacekeeping personnel.

The programme seeks to improve participants’ Arabic language skills, enabling them to communicate effectively while performing their duties in multicultural international settings and enhancing their readiness to handle diverse situations and operational challenges in the field.

The initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to broadening international partnerships, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experience with police and security agencies, and advancing training and professional development to support international security and stability.