UAE leaders congratulate President of Kazakhstan on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Kazakhstan; Oljas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan; and Erlan Karin, Vice President of Kazakhstan.