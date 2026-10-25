Saqr Ghobash to lead FNC delegation at 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead the Council's delegation to the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which will be hosted by the Parliament of India in New Delhi on 26th and 27th October 2026.

The forum will be held under the theme "Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development", with the participation of Speakers of Parliament and heads of delegations from BRICS member and partner countries.

The forum will address four key themes during its main sessions. Ghobash is scheduled to deliver a speech during the first session, entitled "Resilience: The critical role of parliaments in strengthening institutions to ensure a better future".

The session will examine the role of parliaments in strengthening institutions' ability to address challenges and adapt to change, as well as developing legislative and institutional frameworks that support resilience and sustainability.

The second session, entitled "Innovation: Promoting human-centred innovation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies through parliaments", will focus on innovation, while the third session, "Cooperation: Ensuring a more representative system of global governance through parliamentary cooperation", will address parliamentary cooperation.

The fourth session, "Sustainability: The role of parliaments in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for our countries", will focus on sustainability.

In addition, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries will be held to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building and the exchange of best practices.