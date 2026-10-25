Dubai Municipality awards AED3 billion worth of contracts for four projects under Phase 3 of ‘Tasreef’ Programme

DUBAI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop advanced, resilient and world-leading infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of the stormwater drainage system to meet the emirate’s future growth requirements, Dubai Municipality has awarded contracts for four new projects under Phase 3 of the ‘Tasreef’ Programme to develop Dubai’s stormwater drainage network. With a total value of AED3 billion, the projects will involve the construction and extension of approximately 100 kilometres of main stormwater drainage lines, with diameters of up to 3 metres, further enhancing the resilience of the city’s drainage network.

The new projects are distributed across vital areas representing key economic, commercial, industrial and tourism corridors across the emirate, covering nearly 100 square kilometres. They include the development of stormwater drainage systems and networks in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Safa, Al Manara, Al Quoz, Al Barsha, Al Wasl, Za’abeel, Al Bada’a, Al Satwa and Al Marmoom, connecting these areas to Dubai Municipality’s main stormwater drainage network. The projects will increase the network’s water-flow capacity, enhance operational resilience and support sustainable urban growth.

The third package of projects represents an integrated extension of the Tasreef Programme, one of the UAE’s largest strategic and transformational infrastructure projects. The programme is classified as the largest integrated stormwater collection programme in a single system in the region and one of the most operationally efficient. Implemented by Dubai Municipality at a total cost of AED30 billion, it will provide a highly resilient and advanced drainage system capable of meeting Dubai’s future requirements.

The programme will enhance the city’s readiness and preparedness to address climate-related changes, increase stormwater drainage capacity by 700 percent, and reduce costs associated with the construction of pumping stations and operations and maintenance by 20 percent. It will also extend the lifespan of the network and support the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality continues to implement the phases of the ‘Tasreef’ Programme, one of Dubai’s largest strategic infrastructure projects, enhancing its efficiency and resilience, making it more sustainable and strengthening its ability to address both future climate change and accommodate population and urban growth.

Our objective is to build a comprehensive and integrated model for a leading future city, characterised by a sustainable urban system and advanced infrastructure that serve people, enhance their quality of life and well-being, and strengthen their safety and security. At the same time, it provides a stable and enabling environment for the growth of businesses and economic, commercial and tourism activities, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live, work, invest and visit.”

Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The third phase of the Tasreef Programme’s projects will serve areas that represent vital arteries across the emirate, marking another pivotal step in developing Dubai’s stormwater drainage system as well as making it more resilient and efficient in managing rainfall under different conditions and future climate changes. We are committed to ensuring that these projects advance the broader objectives of the Tasreef Programme by reducing water accumulation, protecting residents and assets, improving the quality of services, enhancing the city’s readiness and traffic flow, and safeguarding the sustainability of its resources.”

The Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim Stormwater Drainage Network Development Project is one of the largest projects under the third phase of Tasreef. It aims to enhance infrastructure readiness along key strategic corridors across the two areas, serving communities extending from Umm Suqeim 1, 2 and 3, and Umm Al Sheif to Jumeirah 3, Al Safa 1 and 2, and Al Manara along the Dubai Water Canal.

The project includes the construction of approximately 42 kilometres of main stormwater drainage lines, enhancing the resilience, efficiency and capacity of the drainage system.

The Stormwater Drainage Network Development and Capacity Enhancement Project between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road focuses on developing resilient and sustainable infrastructure capable of accommodating residential and urban growth and enhancing the city’s readiness and resilience.

The project includes the construction of 14 kilometres of main stormwater drainage lines in accordance with the highest international standards.

It will serve several of Dubai’s key strategic corridors and vital areas, including the Al Khail Road interchange towards Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, in addition to First Al Khail Street, Al Marabea Street, Al Waha Street, Al Zumurrud Street and the connecting secondary roads.

The project will cover Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 3 and 4, as well as Al Barsha 1.

The Development of Main Stormwater Drainage Lines along Al Wasl Road Project aims to serve areas east of the Dubai Water Canal, including Za’abeel 2, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 1 and 2, Al Bada’a, Al Satwa, and Dubai World Trade Centre 1 and 2, covering an area of up to 25 square kilometres.

The project includes an integrated stormwater drainage network comprising main and secondary conveyance lines and associated infrastructure, with a total length of 21 kilometres. This will enable the drainage and management of large volumes of water flow with operational flexibility, helping to prevent water accumulation.

As part of the third phase of the Tasreef Programme, Dubai Municipality will develop an integrated and sustainable stormwater drainage network in Al Marmoom, serving vital areas by implementing 23 kilometres of stormwater drainage infrastructure. This will ensure continuity of services and enhance the quality of the area’s urban infrastructure.

Dubai Municipality continues to implement strategic projects in accordance with approved timelines and operational plans, reaffirming its commitment to developing an integrated and resilient drainage system that contributes to reducing the risks associated with water accumulation, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure, and strengthening Dubai’s readiness to respond effectively to climate change.

These efforts further support Dubai’s ambition to be recognised globally for the quality of its infrastructure and public services.