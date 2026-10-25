Two UAE aid convoys carrying 260 tonnes enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Two UAE humanitarian aid convoys comprising 10 trucks carrying 260 tonnes of food supplies entered the Gaza Strip this week under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

With the arrival of the two convoys, the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has reached 14,594, carrying a combined 138,290 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, using an integrated system that includes receiving, sorting, preparing and dispatching aid to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian assistance and its delivery to those in need.

The convoys are part of the UAE's continued efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to deliver humanitarian aid regularly, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and meet their urgent needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE's continued humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people, reflecting its longstanding humanitarian approach and values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.