National Ambulance responds to over 108,000 emergency incidents in 9 months

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ambulance Communication Centre of National Ambulance, part of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, received 260,423 calls in the first nine months of 2026, while ambulance teams responded to 108,315 emergency incidents and provided emergency medical care to 87,179 patients.

National Ambulance remains ready around the clock to respond to medical emergencies through the ambulance emergency number 998, as part of the UAE’s wider integrated emergency response system, which puts people first and helps keep communities safe.