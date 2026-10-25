Dubai drives global exhibitions industry at International and African Dental Congress in Marrakech

MARRAKECH, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org, a member of INDEX Holding, has signed a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Atelier Vita Maroc to develop, organise, and manage a specialised dental exhibition in Casablanca, Morocco.

The partnership aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen international collaboration, and create new opportunities within the specialised medical exhibitions sector.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of AEEDC Dubai’s participation as Guest of Honor at the 24th International and African Congress of AMPBD, organised by the Moroccan Association of Oral Prevention (AMPBD), currently being held in Marrakech. The partnership reflects AEEDC Dubai’s strategy to expand its international presence and establish stronger relationships with specialised organisations across regional and global markets.

The agreement was signed by Tariq Abdulsalam AlMadani, Board Member and CEO - Exhibitions and Experiences at INDEX Holding, and Imad Benjelloun, General Manager of Atelier Vita Maroc, in the presence of Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region.

Commenting on the partnership, AlMadani said, “Our partnership with Atelier Vita Maroc represents a strategic step in AEEDC Dubai’s international expansion. We view Morocco as a key gateway connecting African markets with French-speaking countries, creating new opportunities for scientific, commercial, and investment cooperation. Through Casablanca, we aim to establish a regional hub for the dental industry that stimulates trade, facilitates market access, and generates economic opportunities beyond geographical boundaries.”

He added, “AEEDC Dubai has evolved beyond its role as a leading international conference and exhibition to become a global reference point for specialised scientific events. Today, major international conferences look to AEEDC Dubai as a model of excellence in event organisation, scientific content development, and international partnership building.

This recognition is driven not merely by the event’s scale, but by its ability to connect scientific knowledge with economic opportunities and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of the dental industry. We are now building on this position to extend AEEDC Dubai’s global influence and translate decades of accumulated expertise into new opportunities and strategic partnerships.”

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions Org, a member of INDEX Holding.

The new partnership brings together the complementary expertise and capabilities of both organisations. INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions will contribute its extensive experience in organising, managing, and marketing specialised conferences and exhibitions, supported by its international network of industry relationships, databases, and marketing channels. Atelier Vita Maroc will bring its in-depth knowledge of the Moroccan market, established local relationships, and operational and logistical capabilities.

The partnership will also create opportunities to advance collaboration in the specialised exhibitions sector by combining the organisations’ local and international expertise to attract exhibitors, develop industry events, and expand engagement among institutions and companies operating within the dental industry.