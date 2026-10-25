UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over victims of two military aircraft crashes

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines following the crash of two Philippine Air Force aircraft during a training mission at an air base in Batangas province, south of the capital, Manila, which resulted in the deaths of four pilots.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of the Philippines and its people over this tragedy.