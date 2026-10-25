Paraguay expresses appreciation to UAE for 289 tonnes of emergency food aid

ASUNCION, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Paraguay has expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for its swift response to assist those affected by the El Niño climate phenomenon and the severe thunderstorms that accompanied it, causing damage to homes, buildings and property across several parts of the country.

The remarks were made by Marco Riquelme, Paraguay's Minister of Industry and Commerce, following the delivery by the UAE, through the UAE Aid Agency, of 289 tonnes of various food supplies to support approximately 5,000 families affected by severe weather conditions in recent weeks.

Riquelme said, “On behalf of the Government of Paraguay, we express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the UAE for its valuable food assistance, which reflects the principles of cooperation and fraternity between our two friendly countries and affirms that true friendship between nations grows stronger in times of adversity.”

He added, “At a time when our country was facing the consequences of the El Niño climate phenomenon and its widespread impact across various regions, the UAE was among the first to demonstrate humanitarian solidarity and extend a helping hand to affected families, helping to ensure a swift early recovery and the restoration of stability.” He noted that the UAE's emergency assistance carries a message of hope, care and commitment to the people of Paraguay.

For his part, Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said, “Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE stands alongside those affected by the El Niño climate phenomenon in the Republic of Paraguay. We highly appreciate the words of the Minister of Industry and Commerce, which reflect the depth of the fraternal friendship between our two countries.”

Al Ameri explained that the UAE had procured various food supplies for those affected from the local market, with the aim of supporting Paraguay's economy, as well as local producers and companies in the food supply sector. This approach also ensures the rapid delivery of assistance to meet basic needs, accelerate early recovery and enable communities to regain their capacity to provide essential necessities for people of all ages and segments of society, in coordination with relevant local partners and authorities.

The UAE announced on 10th October 2026 an allocation of US$3 million for its urgent relief response to support those affected by storms in Paraguay, as part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and severe weather conditions and help communities overcome the consequences of such challenging circumstances.