RTA completes World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, to open final bridge October 30

DUBAI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open the final bridge of the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project this Friday, 30th October 2026. The 1,000-metre, two-lane bridge will accommodate approximately 3,000 vehicles per hour, serving traffic from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.

The bridge will improve traffic flow at one of Dubai’s key intersections, cutting journey time from Al Majlis Street to 2nd December Street from six minutes to one minute.

With its opening, RTA will have completed all major works under the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, which include five bridges with a combined length of 5,000 metres, at a cost exceeding AED696 million.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project involves converting the former roundabout into an at-grade intersection, improving traffic flow on Sheikh Zayed Road and enhancing connectivity between the emirate’s leading economic and commercial centres. It will also reduce average delay at the intersection from 12 minutes to 90 seconds, benefiting more than 500,000 residents and visitors.

Al Tayer explained that the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project complements Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, scheduled for completion in 2027. The project includes bridges and tunnels spanning a total of 1,500 metres and expansion of the street to four lanes in each direction, increasing its capacity by 33 percent.

The World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project includes a bridge at the second level towards Deira, two bridges linking Sheikh Rashid Street with 2nd December Street, and another two bridges connecting Al Majlis Street with 2nd December Street, providing free-flowing traffic in multiple directions.

The integrated project serves key areas, including Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre, Zaa’beel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool.