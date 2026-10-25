SEWA builds 15 power substations, commissions two new facilities

SHARJAH, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the commissioning of two new 33 kV electricity distribution substations: a substation operating under an advanced pilot system and the first phase of the Industrial Area 3 “A” substation. The second phase of the Industrial Area 3 “A” substation is approximately 95% complete.

Work is also underway on 15 substations with a voltage of 33/11 kV, at a total cost of AED381,513,038. Four additional substations within these projects are scheduled for completion this year.

The projects will enhance the reliability and efficiency of the electricity distribution network and meet growing energy demand. They form part of SEWA’s ongoing plans to develop and modernise its distribution infrastructure and keep pace with Sharjah’s urban and economic development.

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of SEWA’s Power Transmission Department, said the 33 kV power transmission and distribution substations are being developed in line with the authority’s strategic vision to improve network efficiency and ensure sustainable services for consumers according to the highest quality and safety standards.

He noted that the new substations are located across different areas of the emirate to serve future expansions, development projects and new residential communities, directly improving network reliability and accommodating increasing electrical loads.

Engineer Abdullah Al Koos, Deputy Director of SEWA’s Power Transmission Department, confirmed that the projects are moving forward smoothly on schedule, backed by the close supervision of expert engineering and technical crews.

He emphasised that SEWA's ongoing investments in building and enhancing distribution substations highlight the authority's dedication to fueling Sharjah's sustainable development and delivering exceptional service to residents, citizens, and key economic sectors.