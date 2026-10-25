Dubai Police deploy 904 HP JETOUR G700 to strengthen desert tourism safety

DUBAI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have introduced a new JETOUR G700 patrol vehicle to strengthen security, improve emergency response and provide assistance to visitors at desert tourism destinations ahead of the winter season.

The four-wheel drive vehicle, designed to operate across sandy terrain and challenging desert conditions, was unveiled at Al Marmoom Oasis as part of a collaboration between the Tourist Police Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation and JETOUR.

The initiative comes as Dubai prepares for increased visitor activity at desert attractions during the cooler months, particularly on weekends and public holidays.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman, Director of the Tourist Police Department; Abdullah bin Khadeya, Chief Executive Officer for Strategy, Partnerships and Government Relations; and Major Saeed bin Ghadeer, Head of the Tourist Trip Programmes Monitoring Section at the Tourist Police Department.

Col Mohammed Abdulrahman said the collaboration with JETOUR supports Dubai Police’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence at tourist destinations and providing visitors with a safe and enjoyable experience.

He explained that the new patrol will help officers respond more efficiently to emergency calls, assist tourists and answer enquiries, particularly as desert attractions experience increased demand during the winter tourism season.

“The collaboration supports our efforts to strengthen police presence in tourist areas, improve emergency response and ensure visitors have access to the assistance and services they need,” he said.

Col Abdulrahman noted that vehicles suited to desert conditions are essential for maintaining effective police operations in remote tourist locations.

He explained that the JETOUR G700’s off road capabilities will allow officers to access sandy tracks and desert attractions more easily, especially during periods of increased visitor activity.

He also praised the cooperation with JETOUR, highlighting the importance of partnerships in supporting field operations and improving public safety.

The JETOUR G700 features a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine paired with two electric motors and a 34.13 kWh battery, delivering a combined output of approximately 904 horsepower and 1,135 Nm of torque. Equipped with a four-wheel drive system, the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.6 to 4.8 seconds, combining powerful performance with the off-road capabilities needed to navigate challenging desert terrain.