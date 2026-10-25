ADNOC unlocks over AED60 billion in UAE manufacturing opportunities

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC today unveiled more than AED60 billion in local manufacturing opportunities through 2030 alongside a comprehensive transformation of its procurement, supplier registration and In-Country Value (ICV) frameworks, accelerating the conversion of its business growth into industrial investment, skilled jobs and stronger supply chains in the UAE.

Announced at the second Make it with ADNOC Forum, held in the lead up to ADIPEC at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, the measures give manufacturers, suppliers and investors greater visibility of future demand and a faster, clearer route to compete for ADNOC's business.

They combine opportunities to manufacture over 200 essential products and a broad portfolio of critical spare parts locally with expanded support for industrial investment, simpler qualification requirements and longer-term commercial partnerships.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: "ADNOC's growth creates a powerful opportunity to deepen the UAE's industrial strength. Our next phase is about giving manufacturers and investors the confidence to act: clarity on what we need, visibility of when we need it, and a simpler route to compete for our business. We are inviting companies to build capabilities in the UAE that will serve our industry and country for years to come.

"Every product we can competitively manufacture here strengthens our ability to deliver. The changes announced today connect that ambition to practical action, from faster supplier registration and more competitive procurement to long-term partnerships that support investment. We want our partners to grow with us, and we want that growth to create lasting value for the UAE."

Omar Abdulla Alnuaimi, ADNOC Group Chief, Commercial and In-Country Value, said: " Over the past eight years, ADNOC's ICV program has converted our demand into lasting value for the UAE, enabling products previously imported to be manufactured locally and strengthening the capabilities of our suppliers and industrial partners.

The next chapter is about making the entire journey clearer, simpler and more competitive. We are giving the market earlier visibility of demand, expanding access to opportunities and rewarding companies that invest, localize and deliver measurable value in the UAE.”

The manufacturing opportunities span critical products supporting ADNOC's projects and operations including rotating equipment and power; electrical, control and automation systems; drilling and completion equipment; chemicals and catalysts; piping, fabrication and heavy equipment; and spare parts and advanced manufacturing. Many of the identified products are currently imported. Manufacturing them in the UAE shortens lead times, reduces exposure to global supply disruptions and strengthens the resilience of ADNOC's operations.

ADNOC, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) will collaborate to connect local manufacturing opportunities with the support provided by these entities. The collaboration brings together visibility of ADNOC's demand, access to the national industrial database and financing through the National Industrial Resilience Fund.

Together with long-term procurement opportunities, this approach is designed to help manufacturers turn identified demand into viable industrial investments, supporting the objectives of ‘Make it in the Emirates’.

In addition, ADNOC signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on the sidelines of the Forum with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and KEZAD Group. ADNOC also announced the expansion of Local+ program to more than 100 UAE manufacturers, up from 70 at its launch in May 2026, broadening the range of locally manufactured products available to its projects and supply chain. Local+ gives UAE-made products priority in ADNOC's projects by requiring engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors participating in new tenders to source relevant products from approved manufacturers on the list.

A comprehensive redesign of supplier registration and prequalification was announced, targeting a reduction of up to 80% in the time needed to complete the process and become ready to compete for ADNOC opportunities. The new model halves the number of required documents and removes prequalification requirements for 60% of service categories.

A single window brings together registration, qualification and compliance, with requirements tailored to the nature of the work and its level of risk. Artificial intelligence will support document verification and the reuse of existing data, reducing repetitive submissions and administrative processing.

ADNOC's enhanced ICV model will more closely connect procurement decisions with commercial value and suppliers' contribution to the UAE economy. Under the new model, commercial and ICV offers will be integrated into a single evaluation model. The previous bid-matching approach will be retired, encouraging suppliers to submit their most competitive commercial and ICV offers from the outset. Requirements will be proportionate to contract size and scope.

The model also enhances the administration of ICV-related retention payments. Where retention applies, automated calculation and release processes through the ADNOC Supplier Hub will improve transparency, reduce manual follow-up and support suppliers' cash flow as obligations are met.

ADNOC also unveiled a refreshed identity for its ICV program, reflecting its evolution over eight years into a broader platform for industrial development, investment, employment and supplier competitiveness.

Alongside the ICV and registration enhancements, ADNOC outlined a new commercial approach built around four strategic shifts: agile, competitive, strategic and forward-looking. The approach will advance simpler procurement and faster decision-making, contracting models aligned with project and market dynamics, targeted commercial negotiations and earlier visibility of ADNOC's future demand.

The Forum marked eight years of ADNOC's ICV program and recognized companies, employees and strategic partners that have translated its ambition into measurable national value through the launch of the ADNOC ICV Excellence Awards. A number of selected companies were honored for their contribution to national value creation, including local manufacturing, Emiratization and supplier development. ADNOC employees were also recognized as ICV Champions for their role in building the program and translating its objectives into results.

ADNOC has also commended its resilience partners, who demonstrated exceptional commitment during recent disruptions by responding to urgent requirements, supplying critical materials and services, and helping maintain operational continuity.

Since its launch in 2018, ADNOC's ICV program has helped turn the company's purchasing power into wider economic opportunity. By the end of 2025, the program had redirected more than AED307 billion into the UAE economy. It has also supported the localization of more than 130 products, the development of 95 UAE factories and employment opportunities for more than 27,500 Emiratis in participating private-sector companies.