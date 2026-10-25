UAE and Slovakia conclude jointly Organised International Security Alliance training programme

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Security Alliance (ISA) has concluded a specialized training programme organised by the UAE in cooperation with the Slovak Republic, which also hosted the program from October 5 to 16, 2026. The program brought together personnel from special police and rapid intervention units across ISA member states for specialized training and a joint exercise aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and readiness.

The programme sought to advance international security cooperation, enhance coordination among specialized units, and promote the exchange of operational expertise and field experience to improve performance and preparedness for a range of security challenges.

Training covered tactical skills, the use of drones and countermeasures against them, marksmanship, and the sharing of operational experience. The programme culminated in a joint exercise simulating real-world security scenarios, enabling participants to put their newly acquired skills and knowledge into practice in a coordinated training environment.

The programme brought together security personnel from six ISA member states: the UAE, the Slovak Republic, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Italian Republic, and the French Republic.

The programme forms part of the ISA’s broader efforts to expand international cooperation and strengthen police capabilities through specialized training courses, workshops, and joint exercises. These initiatives promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise and help improve the effectiveness of responses to evolving security challenges.