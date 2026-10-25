Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Canada tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Canada on 26 October 2026.

During the visit, H.H. will meet with the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, advance the strategic partnership between the two countries, and expand cooperation in priority sectors in support of shared interests and aspirations for growth and prosperity.

Spanning more than five decades, UAE–Canada relations are built on strong foundations of mutual trust and cooperation, with a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties and broadening collaboration across key sectors in support of both nations’ long-term strategic interests.