ADNOC’s manufacturing opportunities bolster national investments, industrial capabilities through 2030: MoIAT officials

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said that the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme was launched as a catalyst for growth and has proven effective as a pillar of economic resilience and stability.

He emphasised that the local manufacturing opportunities offered by ADNOC, worth more than AED 60 billion through 2030, demonstrate the programme’s ability to transform domestic demand into investments in advanced industries, high-quality job opportunities for UAE nationals, and production capabilities that support sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

He added that ADNOC is a key partner in the programme’s success and a model for leveraging purchasing power to build national industrial capabilities. He noted that the Ministry is working to link these opportunities with policies, incentives and financing to turn them into tangible projects.

He called on major purchasing entities to follow this model to expand its impact and strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced industries.

Meanwhile, Eng. Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the MoIAT, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Make it with ADNOC Forum that the event falls under the umbrella of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and the National In-Country Value Programme led by the Ministry. He noted that ADNOC is one of the programme’s most important strategic partners.

He stressed that ADNOC has played a significant role since the programme’s launch, serving as a key driver of the national economy and a major enabler of domestic industries, particularly in the oil and energy sectors. He explained that many of these products support the energy sector as well as other industrial sectors.

He pointed out that the National In-Country Value Programme has achieved tangible success, with more than AED 473 billion channelled into the national economy to date.

He also highlighted ADNOC’s announcement of AED 60 billion in opportunities to enable the local manufacturing of more than 200 products within the UAE.

He explained that a number of these products are still imported from abroad, either partially or entirely, and called on investors to seize the opportunities created by the clear demand for these products.

He added that the list presented by ADNOC clearly identified the products required over the coming years and the value of demand for each product year by year. He affirmed that the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology supports investors at every stage, from inception to completion.