UAE President and President of Benin discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Romuald Wadagni, President of the Republic of Benin, today discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties, with a focus on the economic and investment fields.

Welcoming President Wadagni, who is on a working visit to the UAE, His Highness expressed his hope that the visit would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in support of their shared development priorities and the prosperity of both peoples.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and exploring further opportunities for cooperation, particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure and food security.

The meeting also addressed the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, to be hosted in the UAE in December, highlighting its role in advancing international efforts to address water challenges, improve water management and ensure the sustainability of water resources.

His Highness the President reaffirmed the UAE’s interest in strengthening development cooperation with countries across Africa, including Benin, and in building sustainable partnerships that contribute to long-term growth and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several ministers and officials. It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the President of Benin, which included a number of ministers and officials.