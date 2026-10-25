A new ADNOC ICV Programme's approach expands opportunities for manufacturers and small businesses

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Ahmed Suwaina Alsuwaidi, Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi Director, Commercial & Capital Projects at ADNOC Group, said the company has introduced a new approach to its In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, focusing on accelerating supplier and manufacturer registration and qualification procedures, refining the method used to calculate in-country value, empowering small factories and giving them priority, and providing clearer visibility into future requirements. This will help contractors and manufacturers identify their priorities, capabilities and resource needs.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second edition of the Make it with ADNOC Forum, Al Suwaidi said that event is an integral part of the national “Make it in the Emirates” programme. He noted that over the past eight years, ADNOC’s In-Country Value Programme has delivered a significant and tangible impact, channelling more than AED 307 billion into the local economy, localising the manufacturing of more than 130 products, and supporting the development of 95 factories across the UAE.

He explained that the programme’s new approach includes accelerating registration and qualification requirements and refining the method used to calculate in-country value, thereby supporting greater participation by suppliers and manufacturers.

He emphasised that the approach also focuses on empowering small factories and giving them priority, strengthening their ability to execute projects and capitalise on growth opportunities, meet local demand and subsequently focus on exports.

Al Suwaidi explained that ADNOC provides visibility into its future plans and requirements over a period of five years or more, with greater detail on the needs of the next two years. This gives contractors and manufacturers a clearer outlook, helping them establish priorities, assess their capabilities and allocate the resources needed to meet these requirements.

He added that clarity regarding required products and the company’s needs helps stimulate new investments and the establishment of factories that support domestic industry and the wider national economy. It also enables manufacturers to prepare for opportunities arising from upcoming projects.

Al Suwaidi also highlighted the importance of collaboration with various partners, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Emirates Development Bank and the Department of Economic Development, in supporting these efforts and enabling the industrial sector to benefit from the available opportunities.