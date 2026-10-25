Sharjah to host ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026

SHARJAH, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will organise the ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026 on 28 and 29 October under the theme ‘The family… a balance that shapes the future’.

The forum will bring together leading policymakers, experts, academics, researchers, representatives of government institutions and regional and international organisations, as well as media professionals, young people and families. It will provide a regional platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and exploring the future of the family amid rapid social and digital transformations.

The forum aims to examine the contemporary challenges facing families and explore practical, innovative solutions to strengthen family stability, improve quality of life and reinforce the family’s role in building cohesive and sustainable societies.

Discussions will focus on five main themes: the family in the context of digital transformation and future foresight; national identity and cultural values; family quality of life and community wellbeing; the family as a partner in development and sustainability; and education, knowledge and capacity-building for the future.

The forum will feature a distinguished group of regional and international figures and specialists.

The programme will feature specialised research papers linking academic findings with practical community applications.

These include a paper titled ‘Women at the heart of family balance: What does research tell us, and how can knowledge be translated into impact?’, presented by Dr Noura Al Kerbi in collaboration with University of Sharjah student Saud Al Shaibani.

Professor Dr Faker Al Gharaybeh will present a paper on emerging global trends in family studies.

The programme will also feature a field study examining social media networks and value orientations among young people in the UAE. Presented by Dr Mastour Rahim and Dr Waseela Yaeesh of Al Dhaid University, the study will explore the impact of the digital environment on cultural identity and how younger generations negotiate values.

The forum will include a series of practical and interactive workshops designed to equip participants with tools to strengthen family relationships and improve wellbeing.

Highlights include ‘The journey towards building a balanced family: From self-awareness to family quality of life’, led by Moza Saif Al Shehhi, and ‘Supporting parenting during early childhood’, presented by Jameela Al Breiki.

Abdullah Al Shrehhan will lead ‘The smart family studio: Create an animated story using artificial intelligence’, exploring how modern technologies can encourage creativity and family engagement.

Another workshop, ‘The family battery at 20%: How do we recharge the home?’, presented by Al Jawhara and Linda from NAMA Women Advancement, will examine ways to renew positive communication and restore balance within the family.

The forum is supported by an extensive network of institutional partners working across family affairs and community development.

The forum aims to produce strategic recommendations and actionable community initiatives, expand institutional partnerships, support specialised family research and develop training and awareness programmes that help families address challenges and adapt to changing circumstances.