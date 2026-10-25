450 entries compete across four categories in 3rd Humaid bin Rashid International Sustainability Award

AJMAN, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the winners of the third edition of the Humaid bin Rashid International Sustainability Award will be announced and honoured during the Eighth Ajman International Environment Conference 2026, organised by Ajman Municipality & Planning Department on 28 and 29 October.

The Award recognises contributions to supporting sustainability and advancing innovative environmental practices. Its announcement coincides with the Conference, which is being held under the theme, “From Commitment to Implementation: Towards Sustainability, Enhanced Climate Resilience and Carbon Neutrality.”

Dr Engineer Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Department and Chairman of the Conference’s Higher Committee, affirmed that the Award reflects the commitment to encouraging scientific research and recognising institutions and initiatives that present innovative solutions that contribute to protecting the environment and promoting sustainability.

He noted that holding the Award in conjunction with the Conference strengthens integration between scientific knowledge and practical application and supports the exchange of expertise and experiences that contribute to addressing environmental and climate challenges.

Al Hosani explained that the Award’s third edition attracted 450 entries from various entities, institutions and countries, reflecting growing interest in sustainability and the expanding scope of participation in developing environmental practices and advancing innovation. It also reflects the commitment of institutions and researchers to presenting initiatives and ideas that contribute to sustainable development.

He stated that the Award comprises four main categories: Environmental Personality, Best Research, Sustainable Institutions, and Innovative Ideas. The Best Research and Sustainable Institutions categories each recognise three winners, while the Innovative Ideas Award is presented to one winner, in recognition of outstanding contributions that offer solutions and ideas supporting environmental sustainability.

He added that the Award complements the Conference’s objectives of translating environmental and climate commitments into practical actions and implementable solutions by encouraging innovative ideas, supporting specialised research, and strengthening the role of institutions in adopting sustainable practices that contribute to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing climate resilience and supporting the transition towards carbon neutrality.

Ajman Municipality & Planning Department continues to implement high-quality initiatives and recognise efforts that contribute to developing sustainable environmental solutions. These efforts strengthen cooperation among researchers, institutions and relevant entities and support the creation of a more sustainable future for generations to come.