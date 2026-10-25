UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group’s attempt to target several areas in Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s attempt to target several areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.