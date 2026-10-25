CEPA takes relations with UAE to new horizons: Benin's Minister of Foreign Trade

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, in charge of Industry and Private Investment Promotion for the Republic of Benin, said that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Benin and the United Arab Emirates today marks an important milestone for both countries and opens new avenues for strengthening their trade and investment relations.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said that trade relations between the two countries are growing by more than 30% annually, emphasising that the agreement will take these relations to a new level by opening up markets between the UAE and Benin.

He noted that the UAE will be able to access West African markets, which have a combined population of approximately 400 million, through Benin, while Beninese products will also gain access to the UAE market.

He added that Benin is Africa’s largest cotton producer, with annual production exceeding one million tonnes. The country also has significant ambitions in the textile sector and produces cashew nuts, shea products and a wide variety of fruits. He explained that, through the agreement, Benin aims to export these products to the UAE and subsequently to all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

In return, he said, Benin looks forward to importing machinery and various goods from the UAE to meet demand in Benin and across the wider West African region.

He stressed that the investments the agreement is expected to attract from the UAE represent one of its most important benefits for Benin. He noted that the country enjoys political and economic stability and recorded gross domestic product (GDP) growth of more than 8% last year, while International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts point to future growth exceeding 7.5%.

Bakari said that Benin aspires to become a partner of the UAE in accessing markets across Africa and beyond. In turn, Benin and its business community aim to gain access to the markets of GCC countries and beyond through the UAE.