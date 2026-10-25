Sharjah Police showcase cryptocurrency recovery expertise in US

SHARJAH, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police showcased its experience in tracing stolen cryptocurrencies and recovering assets during the SANS Digital Forensics and Incident Response Conference 2026, held in Arlington, Virginia, United States.

First Lieutenant Abdullah Jamal Al Shamsi and First Lieutenant Ahmed Tariq Al Marashda, from the Criminal Investigation Department, represented Sharjah Police at the conference. They presented a paper titled “From Social Engineering to Asset Recovery: A Real-World Cross-Border Cryptocurrency Theft Investigation”.

The paper examined a cryptocurrency theft investigation, highlighting how digital evidence and blockchain transaction analysis helped trace and recover stolen assets and provide evidence that contributed to a conviction.

The presentation followed the investigation from uncovering social engineering and phishing techniques to examining digital evidence and tracing financial transfers. It also explored international cooperation and legal coordination in support of judicial proceedings.

By taking part, Sharjah Police demonstrated their proficiency in leveraging specialized technologies to combat emerging digital threats and contributed to the global exchange of expertise.