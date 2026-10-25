UAE in Bangkok 2026: Financial leadership, strategic partnerships and outstanding achievements

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates strengthened its presence in the global economic and financial system through its participation in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 12 to 18 October.

The meetings featured a series of bilateral discussions, international engagements and significant achievements that reflected the strength of the UAE’s financial sector, as well as the country’s commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships and supporting global financial stability.

The UAE’s participation in these meetings underscores its commitment to supporting global financial stability, strengthening cooperation with international partners, and reinforcing its position as a leading financial hub at both the regional and international levels.

An agreement was signed to host the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Abu Dhabi in 2029. The agreement featured planning and coordination Mmeetings in preparation for hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

Hosting the meetings reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s capabilities and capacity to organise major economic and financial events. It also presents an opportunity to strengthen the country’s position as a hub for global financial dialogue and to provide a platform bringing together policymakers, central bank governors, finance ministers and leaders of international institutions to discuss global economic issues and the future of the financial system.

The participation of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) marked a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation with central banks and international financial institutions, exchanging expertise in monetary policy, financial stability, innovation, payment systems and sustainable finance, as well as coordinating efforts in preparation for hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Abu Dhabi.

Khaled Mohamed Balama Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: ‘’The UAE’s economy maintains strong resilience, supported by robust financial buffers and low public debt ratios, and substantial sovereign assets that reinforce investor and market confidence.’’

These fundamentals reflect the national economy’s capacity to navigate global economic shifts and sustain growth amidst international challenges, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a model for financial resilience and economic stability.

The UAE held bilateral meetings with the Central Banks of China, South Korea, Monetary Authority of Singapore, National Bank of Ethiopia, alongside several international financial institutions. Discussions focused on exchanging expertise in financial stability, innovation, payment systems, and sustainable finance.

The UAE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Bank of Georgia to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in monetary policy, banking supervision, payment systems, and financial technology.

The meetings underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation frameworks to safeguard global economic growth prospects and ease inflationary pressures. They also highlighted the pivotal role played by the International Monetary Fund in supporting the stability and growth of economies across the region.

The meetings also provided an opportunity to exchange views on global economic and financial developments, challenges related to monetary policy, digital transformation in the financial sector, the importance of developing resilient and secure payment systems, and the need to promote sustainable finance to support market stability and strengthen confidence in financial institutions.

The UAE also engaged in several regional and international meetings, including Meeting of Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers of the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) Region; Ministerial Meeting of Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers of the (G20) and the (G24); Proceedings of the GCC and Asia Countries Economic Forum; and Business Meeting between Central Bank Governors and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the President of the World Bank Group.

The annual meetings highlighted the UAE’s historic achievement in electing Ali Mohamed Al Hosani as the first Emirati Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund to assume this high level international position. This selection reflects the prestigious standing placed in the national talents.

The Central Bank of the UAE, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Banks Federation organised the Annual UAE Banks Reception of 2026 in Bangkok, with the participation and sponsorship of 26 government entities and national banking institutions.

The event brought together more than 600 leaders from the global financial sector, Central Bank Governors, finance ministers. It also featured extensive bilateral meetings between the CEOs of UAE banks and their international counterparts to explore mutual economic and investment opportunities.

The Annual UAE Banks Reception in Bangkok reflects the depth of the strategic partnership and close integration between the government and banking sectors in the UAE, and their role in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

The productive meetings and constructive discussions held during the reception opened new avenues for strengthening international partnerships and expanding opportunities for joint investment, supporting development, prosperity and sustainable economic growth.