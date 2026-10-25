Hamdan bin Zayed attends final day of 4th Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has attended the final day of the fourth Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival at Al Dhafra Racetrack.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan honoured the winners of the Romooz races and commended the wide participation of camel owners from across the GCC region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed appreciation for the UAE leadership’s support for heritage sports, especially camel racing, and its commitment to preserving national heritage for future generations. He affirmed that camel racing is a cornerstone of Emirati heritage and a living testament to the UAE's pride in its history and national identity.