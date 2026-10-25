UN, Arab League seek stronger cooperation to address Middle East challenges

CAIRO, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between their organisations to address regional and international challenges and crises in the Middle East.

The remarks came during Guterres' meeting with Fahmy at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Sunday.

Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to international law and the Charter of UN, and expressed his determination to continue cooperation with the Arab League.