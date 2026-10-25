Dubai Customs completes 1.36 million deposit refunds in H1/26

DUBAI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs processed 1.36 million applications for customs deposit refunds in the first half of 2026, up 3.6% from 1.31 million during the same period last year. The increase highlights the growing efficiency of its services and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the business community.

By accelerating the release of eligible deposits, Dubai Customs is helping businesses maintain healthy cash flow, facilitating smoother trade operations and reinforcing Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for investment.

The total value of applications submitted by customers rose to AED6.9 billion, compared with AED6.1 billion in the first half of 2025, an increase of 13.1%, while the value of approved applications reached AED6.2 billion, compared with AED5.4 billion, up 14.8%. These indicators highlight the growing volume of financial transactions linked to foreign trade and the importance of developing financial and customs services that respond to the expansion of company operations and the requirements of global markets.

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed that supporting merchants’ competitiveness and enabling trusted trade are two key pillars for supporting economic growth and strengthening Dubai’s global leadership, noting that Dubai Customs is working to turn procedural efficiency into tangible economic impact; shortening transaction times and accelerating the release of eligible deposits give companies greater flexibility in managing their capital and a greater ability to expand their activities and seize trade opportunities, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and re-export.

He stressed that customs deposits play an important role in the trade cycle, enabling customers to benefit from the facilities provided for goods under customs duty suspension regimes and to recover their deposits once the requirements are met. Every improvement in these procedures helps reduce operating burdens and supports companies’ ability to deploy their financial resources in developing their businesses and exploring new opportunities.

He added: “We are focused on developing an integrated system of deposit services that combines processing speed with audit accuracy and expands the scope of smart approvals for applications that meet the criteria. This approach allows human expertise to be directed to transactions that require specialised assessment and improves resource-use efficiency, while maintaining service quality and the soundness of decisions.”

The Customs Refund Department at Dubai Customs is implementing a range of development projects, including the electronic transformation of customs exit and entry certificates, smart approvals for deposit transactions of Jebel Ali Free Zone companies, and linking deposit services in the free zone and the logistics zone, in addition to improving procedures for handling delays in shipment exports.

Development efforts also include expanding the use of risk engines, improving employee authorities according to the nature and financial value of transactions, and strengthening links with relevant entities. These measures help raise audit accuracy and speed up decision-making, particularly in transactions that require additional review or supporting documents, achieving integration between service speed and control effectiveness.

For his part, Ahmed Al Jamri, Director of the Customs Refund Department at Dubai Customs, said: “The department completed 99% of applications within the set time, against its target of delivering the service within two working days, reflecting the effectiveness of continuous procedural development, the expansion of smart approvals, and the electronic linkage between services, which enhances customer happiness with the customs services provided by Dubai Customs while also supporting the growth of their businesses.”

He added: “On the digital transformation front, the Customs Refund Department completed 844.5 thousand applications through automatic approval via smart systems in the first half of 2026, compared with 767.5 thousand applications in the same period of 2025, an increase of 10%, with automatically approved applications accounting for about 62.1% of all completed applications, and the Smart Application Approval Transformation project helped redistribute tasks and make better use of human expertise.”

In response to customers’ operational needs, the Customs Refund Department has developed mechanisms for handling the documents supporting claims, after studies showed that some companies need additional time to complete their documentation in light of recent geoeconomic conditions. It was agreed to extend the deadline for submitting documents from 30 to 90 days, giving companies greater flexibility, reducing instances of delay, and helping speed up the settlement of applications that meet the conditions, thereby avoiding forfeiture of the deposit.

These improvements take into account the diversity of sectors Dubai Customs serves, including general trade, re-export, express shipping and national industries, and the differing nature, size and timelines of their operations.

Dubai Customs continues to develop deposit services as an essential part of its system for enabling trusted trade, by accelerating the refund of eligible deposits, easing procedural burdens and clarifying requirements. In doing so, it supports companies’ ability to manage their business cycle efficiently and redirects the impact of customs development to the economy through more flexible liquidity, more productive resources, and broader opportunities for growth and investment.