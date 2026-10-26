Alpha Dhabi to invest US$1 billion in 'Alpha Wave III'

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, today announced that it has signed an agreement to commit US$1 billion (approximately AED3.67 billion) to Alpha Wave III, a global investment fund managed by Alpha Wave Global.

The commitment advances Alpha Dhabi’s strategy by providing diversified exposure to artificial intelligence companies through the fund and remains subject to any applicable approvals.

The commitment follows Alpha Dhabi’s participation in Alpha Wave Ventures II, through which the Group obtained indirect exposure to companies including SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic. This continued access to innovation-led sectors supports Alpha Dhabi’s portfolio diversification strategy.

Alpha Wave III is expected to invest globally in artificial intelligence and high-growth businesses developing and applying transformative technologies. The commitment provides access to structural growth themes through a specialist investment platform focused on long-term value creation. For investors, the commitment is intended to enhance portfolio diversification and support attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Alpha Dhabi’s capital will be deployed over time in line with capital calls and the fund’s investment programme. Alpha Wave’s returns will depend on the performance and valuation of the underlying investments, with value expected to be realised through distributions and exits over the life of the fund.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, “Our US$1 billion commitment to Alpha Wave III builds on our participation in Alpha Wave Ventures II and broadens Alpha Dhabi’s access to artificial intelligence and innovation-led opportunities. This investment supports our portfolio diversification objectives and our focus on long-term value creation. It also reflects our disciplined approach to allocating capital to opportunities that can create enduring value for our shareholders.”

Alpha Dhabi intends to fund the investment from recycling of its cash distributions from Alpha Wave Ventures II and existing resources. The financial impact will be recognised over time, reflecting the timing of capital deployment and the performance of the fund’s underlying investments. Alpha Dhabi will make further disclosures as required under applicable laws and ADX rules.