TAQA prices dual-tranche bond offering, reflecting strong investor confidence

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) today announced the successful pricing of a dual-tranche bond offering, comprising 5-year green notes and 10-year conventional notes.

The offering drew strong demand from domestic, regional and international investors. The orderbook was more than three times oversubscribed, reflecting investor confidence in TAQA’s credit quality and long-term strategy.

As the first public benchmark from an Abu Dhabi GRE since March 2026, the transaction also points to sustained investor appetite for high-quality Abu Dhabi credit, and to the Group’s ability to access competitive funding across market conditions.

The green tranche will finance or refinance eligible renewable energy generation and green grid projects in line with TAQA’s Green and Blue Finance Framework, which includes network infrastructure as a permitted use of proceeds.

This reflects the Climate Finance Principles for Green Grids, developed by the Green Grids Initiative and endorsed by the COP30 Presidency. As a co-chair of the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA), TAQA supports these principles, which aim to broaden the pool of finance available to grids.

Proceeds of the conventional tranche will be used for general corporate purposes. Together, the two tranches contribute to TAQA’s 2030 Vision for Sustainable and Profitable Growth, under which the Group invested close to US$10 billion in energy transition projects between 2021 and 2025.

The transaction follows TAQA’s US$750 million Blue Bond in July 2026, the largest Blue Bond issued by an integrated power and water utility globally and the largest ever issued in the EMEA region.

Upon settlement, TAQA will have issued USD 3.7 billion of Green and Blue labelled bonds since 2023, including US$1.85 billion in 2026 alone.

The notes are expected to be rated Aa3 by Moody’s and AA by Fitch, in line with TAQA’s corporate credit ratings, and will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The US$1.75 billion offering comprises US$1.1 billion of green notes maturing on 26 April 2032 with a coupon of 5.875 percent, and US$650 million of conventional notes maturing on 26th October 2036 with a coupon of 6.125 percent. It was led by joint bookrunners and joint lead managers Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, J.P. Morgan, Mashreq and Standard Chartered Bank. Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Green Structurers.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TAQA, said, “The quality of investor demand reflects confidence in our financial strength and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy. It also underscores the importance of this issuance’s purpose: renewable power only creates value when networks can deliver it to the homes and businesses that need it. Our disciplined approach to capital management, and a balance sheet that remains strong, give us competitive access to funding and the flexibility to keep investing in resilient grids, renewable energy and sustainable water solutions.”