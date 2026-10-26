Emirates Arabian Horse Society National Championship kicks off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society National Championship will get under way on Tuesday in the main arena of Boudheib Academy, with 253 horses belonging to a total of 179 owners, representing different Arabian horse studs across the UAE.

Held over two days, the championship forms part of the Society’s 2026–2027 season programme and reflects its efforts to develop Arabian horse beauty championships, support owners and breeders, and improve the quality of services provided to them, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading hub for Arabian horse sports and activities.

The first day features qualifying classes for female horses, starting at 10:00 a.m. with Yearling Fillies, divided into Sections A and B, followed by two-year-old fillies, divided into Sections A, B and C, and three-year-old fillies, divided into Sections A and B. The programme concludes with classes for Senior Mares aged four years and above, divided into Sections A, B, C and D.

The second day is dedicated to male horses, beginning with Yearling Colts, divided into Sections A and B, followed by two-year-old colts, divided into Sections A, B and C, and three-year-old colts, divided into Sections A and B. The programme concludes with classes for Senior Stallions aged four years and above, divided into Sections A, B and C.

The championship concludes with six final categories: Yearling Fillies, Junior Fillies aged two and three years, Mares, Yearling Colts, Junior Colts aged two and three years, and Stallions.

Judging will be conducted through the Rabdan system, developed by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) to enhance integrity and transparency in the evaluation process through an advanced digital judging platform that ensures accuracy and fairness.

The judging panel will assess the horses according to established criteria covering type, head, neck, body, conformation, legs and movement. The top five horses in each qualifying class will advance to the respective finals.

The championship is part of the Society’s 2026–2027 programme, which includes 17 championships and events, five of them international, in addition to auctions organised by Sharjah Equestrian Club, Ajman Stud and Dubai Stud. The programme will conclude on 11th April 2027.