Ahmed bin Humaid approves 15 AI initiatives to enhance Ajman Government’s financial operations

AJMAN, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Ajman Department of Finance, has approved three packages comprising 15 artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to be implemented over three years, from 2027 to 2029, as part of an integrated plan to advance Ajman Government’s financial operations.

The plan forms part of the Ajman Department of Finance’s efforts to make smart technologies a key enabler of government financial operations, enhance institutional readiness for future requirements, and support the leadership’s vision of a smarter, more agile and efficient government.

The announcement was made during Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s chairing of the Department’s Leadership Council meeting for the first half of 2026. The meeting was attended by Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department, and a number of department directors.

The meeting reviewed the plan’s components and implementation pathways across several priority areas, including improving work mechanisms, supporting planning and decision-making, enhancing procurement and asset management, and strengthening financial oversight.

The three packages comprise five initiatives each, with five initiatives to be implemented annually. The initiatives aim to improve operational efficiency and productivity, accelerate work processes, enhance data accuracy and improve the quality of government financial services. They will also empower work teams to make more effective use of data and smart solutions in carrying out their tasks and making more proactive, accurate and informed decisions.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that approving the AI plan marks a new phase in the development of government financial operations, noting that investment in smart technologies has become an integral part of improving performance and creating added value for all stakeholders.

He said, “We continue to translate the vision of our wise leadership and Ajman’s future aspirations into high-quality initiatives that advance innovation in operational and service processes and support the Emirate’s sustainable development journey.

AI adoption is central to these efforts, given its potential to develop the financial ecosystem, enhance operational efficiency, improve service quality and embed a proactive approach to decision-making. This will help us meet future requirements, strengthen Ajman’s competitiveness and reinforce its position in government innovation.”

For his part, Marwan Al Ali said that the plan reflects the Department’s commitment to building a smarter, more agile financial ecosystem. He noted that implementing the initiatives over three years would ensure alignment with clear priorities and enable their impact to be measured on an ongoing basis.

He said, “Through these initiatives, we aim to move AI beyond experimentation and limited applications towards an integrated role at the heart of financial operations, making smart solutions an integral part of daily workflows. These solutions will deliver tangible value to employees, customers and decision-makers, while enhancing service delivery and resource efficiency."

The meeting also reviewed key smart solutions and initiatives launched during the first half of 2026 to improve work mechanisms, enhance operational efficiency and raise the quality of services provided to different customer groups. These included the Smart Leadership System, Early Warning System, Smart Risk Management System, Smart Financial Adviser and Smart Supplier Registration.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the Department’s institutional and strategic performance results for the first half of 2026, as well as progress in implementing recommendations from previous meetings. Discussions also covered developments in the risk management framework, the internal audit plan and expenditure budget performance for the current year. These reviews form part of the Department’s efforts to monitor performance indicators, strengthen governance and align results with strategic priorities.