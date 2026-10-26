M42’s IROS, 10XREVIV announce clinical study to evaluate precision nutrition for GLP-1 users

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- M42’s Insights Research Organisation and Solutions (IROS), an Abu Dhabi-based contract research organisation and part of the M42 Group, and 10XREVIV have announced a clinical study to evaluate the role of precision nutrition in supporting the nutritional health and well-being of patients receiving GLP-1 therapies and improving their wellbeing during treatment.

Combining IROS’s clinical research expertise and 10XREVIV’s precision nutrition system, the study will compare the system alongside standard care with standard care alone. The planned evaluation will also examine nutritional status, body composition and patient-reported outcomes, including fatigue, quality of life and adherence, to evaluate outcomes beyond changes in body weight.

The study comes amid the growing use of GLP-1 therapies for weight management, which may be associated with reduced appetite and food intake, as well as occasional gastrointestinal side effects, potentially making it difficult for some patients to meet their nutritional requirements.

Through this collaboration, IROS and 10XREVIV aim to generate clinical evidence that could help improve how patients receiving GLP-1 therapies are supported throughout their weight management journey. The study also highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing capabilities in clinical research and its role in evaluating precision health solutions that address emerging healthcare needs. Subject to the final study design and findings, the research could also help inform future approaches to nutritional support during GLP-1 treatment in the UAE and beyond.

A 2025 US study published in Obesity Pillars, involving more than 460,000 adults prescribed GLP-1 therapies, found that 22.4% had a newly recorded nutritional deficiency or related complication within 12 months. While most participants had type 2 diabetes, and the observational findings do not establish that GLP-1 medications caused these conditions, the findings highlight the importance of assessing patients' nutritional status and identifying ways to prevent or manage deficiencies during treatment.

Joint guidance from leading US nutrition, lifestyle medicine and obesity organisations similarly recommends nutritional assessment, deficiency prevention, adequate protein intake and resistance training for patients receiving GLP-1 therapies.

David Kavanagh, General Manager, Omics at M42, said, “Our collaboration with 10XREVIV reflects IROS’s role in helping companies bring emerging health innovations into rigorous clinical research. We provide the study design, execution and oversight expertise needed to turn promising concepts into structured clinical evaluations and generate evidence that can guide product development and clinical decisions. Through this study, we will support 10XREVIV in building the clinical evidence for the application of its precision nutrition system in patients receiving GLP-1 therapy, with the potential to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growing clinical research ecosystem and the wider evidence base.”

Sarah Lomas, CEO REVIV Global & Co-Founder 10XREVIV, said, “Our ambition is to help shape the future of precision nutrition and healthy longevity through a commitment to research-led innovation. This study is an important step in building the clinical evidence behind our work and reflects how we want to distinguish 10XREVIV: through clinical research and measurable outcomes. Working with IROS, we are building an evidence base for how our precision nutrition system supports people receiving GLP-1 treatment, where reduced food intake can make meeting nutritional needs more difficult.