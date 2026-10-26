Khalifa University researcher elected to International Academy of Astronautics

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced that Dr. Elena Fantino, Associate Professor, Aerospace Engineering, has been elected a Member of Section 2: Engineering Sciences of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), receiving the lifetime title of Academician.

The recognition brings international distinction to space research expertise at Khalifa University and reflects the University’s contribution to the UAE’s ambitions in space science and exploration.

The distinction builds on Khalifa University’s research activity in space and aerospace, including astrodynamics, spacecraft trajectory design and mission concepts.

Through specialised research groups and international collaborations, the University is advancing knowledge in areas relevant to future space exploration and developing expertise that contributes to the UAE’s growing space research landscape.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “The election of Dr. Elena Fantino as an Academician of the International Academy of Astronautics is a significant recognition of her contributions to aerospace research and the calibre of space research expertise at Khalifa University. Her work in astrodynamics and spacecraft trajectory design addresses complex challenges in space exploration, while her international scientific engagement extends the reach of research being advanced at Khalifa University. This recognition also reflects the University’s commitment to developing knowledge and expertise relevant to the UAE’s ambitions in space science and exploration.”

Dr. Fantino’s election follows her appointment as a Corresponding Member of the IAA in 2024, which marked the UAE’s first representation in the international organisation. Her progression to Academician provides further opportunities to connect research at Khalifa University and the UAE with the IAA’s international scientific activities.

At Khalifa University, Elena Fantino established the Astrodynamics research group, where research spans astrodynamics and spacecraft trajectory design.

Previous work highlighted by the University includes collaborations with institutions in the US and Spain on efficient low-energy transfers to Near-Earth Objects, methodologies relevant to solar sails, satellite design and analysis, as well as the use of restricted three-body dynamics for planetary moon exploration.

Dr. Elena Fantino said, “I am deeply honoured to be elected an Academician of the International Academy of Astronautics. I look forward to contributing actively to the Academy’s scientific programmes and international community, while strengthening connections between research at Khalifa University, the UAE and the global space research community. I look forward to creating further opportunities for scientific exchange and collaboration in space science and exploration.”

Dr. Fantino’s election recognises her contributions to space science, astrodynamics and mission design, including research on low-energy Earth-Moon transfers, multi-body dynamics for lunar exploration and mission concepts for planetary exploration.

As an Academician, Dr. Fantino will have opportunities to contribute to the IAA’s scientific programmes, conferences, studies and publications, including Acta Astronautica, and participate in international cooperation across astronautics and space research.