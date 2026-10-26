ADJD intensifies awareness, community programmes for ‘Year of the Family’

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has intensified its community participation and family-oriented awareness programmes. It has expanded its reach by diversifying communication channels to engage with various segments of society.

This aligns with the objectives of the ‘Year of the Family 2026’ and forms part of the Department's ongoing efforts to strengthen family cohesion and raise community awareness about the positive values and behaviours that support family stability.

During the first nine months of 2026, these awareness efforts included broadcasting 27 radio episodes as part of the ‘Happy Home’ programme on the Abu Dhabi Holy Qur'an Radio. Airing weekly, the programme addressed diverse family issues and delivered educational messages aimed at fostering positive family relationships.

Additionally, the Department conducted seven interactive workshops for employees of national companies. These sessions focused on family cohesion and the positive impact of a stable home life on the work environment. Furthermore, seven awareness lectures were hosted across several Abu Dhabi councils as part of the ‘Majalisna’ (Our Councils) initiative, focusing on promoting awareness of the positive values and behaviours that underpin both family and social stability.

Community engagement also included organising various activities to mark International Day of Families across several shopping malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain over five days. The events featured interactive activities, panel discussions, community consultations, and family-oriented educational games aimed at strengthening family bonds and communication.

The Department also participated in the Sheikh Zayed Festival to broaden its outreach and establish direct communication with families and community members. It offered family counselling services that reinforce the importance of preserving the family unit and ensuring its stability as the fundamental cornerstone of a cohesive and interconnected society.

These efforts reflect an integrated approach adopted by the Judicial Department to enhance social awareness. By diversifying its tools and methods to reach all segments of society, the Department aims to promote family values, encourage dialogue, foster positive communication, and support the foundations of family and community stability.