CMA-licensed companies increase 43% in first nine months of 2026

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Capital Market Authority (CMA) reported a resilient performance across key regulatory and capital market indicators during the first nine months of 2026, with an increase of 43 percent year-on-year in the number of licensed companies, alongside enhanced regulatory oversight and continued financing activity.

The growth reflects the continued expansion of the UAE’s regulated financial services ecosystem, with the number of accredited professionals increasing by 64 percent year-on-year.

The UAE's capital markets demonstrated resilience amid evolving global market conditions. The combined market capitalisation of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) stood at AED3.7 trillion at the end of September 2026, with total traded value reaching AED408 billion during the first nine months of the year.

Foreign investors accounted for 49 percent of traded value, and both the ADX and DFM general indices closed September 2026 higher than a year earlier.

Market volatility also eased during the third quarter, reflecting more stable trading conditions.

Capital-raising activity continued, with bond and sukuk issuances reaching a combined AED576 billion during the first nine months of 2026, while companies completed approximately AED3.4 billion in capital increases during the reporting period.

The investment funds sector continued to expand, with the number of local investment funds increasing by 94 percent year-on-year to 97, while their assets under management grew by 30 percent to AED28.6 billion during the third quarter of 2026.

In parallel, the Authority is advancing a portfolio of transformational projects that elevate the CMA’s regulatory and operational capabilities and support the long-term competitiveness of the UAE economy.

Investor protection and effective enforcement remained central to CMA's priorities during the first nine months of 2026. The number of financial penalties imposed increased by 246 percent year-on-year, while their total value rose by 23 percent to AED12.9 million, reflecting the Authority's continued focus on regulatory compliance and market discipline.

The Authority also recorded a 767 percent increase in warnings issued, reflecting continued focus on addressing compliance concerns and maintaining market discipline.

Meanwhile, the number of complaints handled rose by 192 percent, and approximately AED1.2 billion was refunded to clients, compared with AED8 million during the corresponding period of 2025, underscoring the importance of safeguarding investors' financial rights.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority, said, “At CMA, we remain committed to translating the vision and directives of our wise leadership into tangible regulatory initiatives that support the UAE’s ambitions to build a diversified and competitive economy, while strengthening the role of capital markets in driving sustainable economic growth. Our focus is on developing a more proactive and efficient supervisory approach, strengthening investor protection and market transparency, and embracing advanced technologies to support responsible innovation and reinforce investor confidence.”

Al Awadhi added, “Despite the challenges faced by global financial markets in 2026, the UAE’s capital markets continued to demonstrate resilience and adaptability, underpinned by strong regulatory foundations and advanced infrastructure. The growth in licensed companies and continued capital-raising activity reflect the strength of our markets and their capacity to support economic activity. Looking ahead, we aim to further enhance their competitiveness and reinforce the UAE’s position as a trusted destination for long-term investment.”

The reporting period marked the implementation of Federal Decree-Laws No. 32 and 33 of 2025, which entered into force on 1st January 2026, enhancing CMA's regulatory independence, supervisory powers and mechanisms for investor protection and market stability.

During the same period, the Authority issued six regulatory instruments, including the comprehensive Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework, Basel III-aligned capital requirements for licensed firms and expanded flexibility in the use of collateral.

Seven further legislative proposals are in progress, and a consultation paper was issued on corporate governance disclosure.

The Authority also advanced implementation of its Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework, with 102 virtual assets registered for admission to trading through its new digital service during the third quarter of 2026.

Alongside regulatory measures, CMA continued to advance investor education and awareness, delivering 224 awareness activities, including five campaigns, during the first nine months of 2026 to promote financial literacy, responsible investment and awareness of market risks.

The Authority also enhanced oversight of digital financial communications, with 88 new financial influencer registrations, an increase of 125 percent year-on-year, bringing the total number of registered financial influencers to 198 by the end of September 2026.

Together, these initiatives reiterate CMA’s commitment to investor protection, responsible financial communication and greater transparency across the UAE’s capital markets.

The Authority also reinforced international regulatory cooperation and institutional capabilities. CMA signed three memoranda of understanding during the period, with regulators in Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Mauritius, and held 23 meetings with counterpart regulators.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the CMA, was also re-elected Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for 2026–2028, reinforcing the UAE's role in shaping international regulatory standards.

Looking ahead, CMA will continue to advance its regulatory and digital transformation agenda, with a focus on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and asset tokenisation.

These priorities will guide the Authority’s efforts to modernise market supervision, support responsible innovation and enable the development of new investment opportunities within a robust regulatory framework.