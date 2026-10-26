UAE leaders congratulate President of Austria on National Day

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen, President of the Federal Republic of Austria, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Austrian President and Christian Stocker, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.