Ajman Chamber explores economic cooperation opportunities with Sri Lanka

AJMAN, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, and Alexi Gunasekera, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, discussed ways to bolster economic ties and explore prospects for developing bilateral trade and joint investments between Ajman and Sri Lanka.

Held at the Chamber’s headquarters, the meeting was attended by Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector; Fatma Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber; and Subhashini Silva, Deputy Consul General of Sri Lanka.

The meeting aligns with Ajman Chamber's ongoing commitment to strengthening foreign relations, expanding international economic cooperation, and forging direct communication channels with global business communities. These efforts are geared toward supporting joint economic forums and events, while facilitating strategic partnerships between private sector enterprises in Ajman and their international counterparts.

During the discussions, the Sri Lankan delegation extended an invitation to Ajman Chamber to participate in "Expo Sri Lanka 2027." Both sides also reviewed opportunities to establish Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) designed to advance economic cooperation and broaden the scope of mutual partnerships.

Ajman Chamber delivered an insightful presentation highlighting the emirate's leading investment opportunities, the competitive advantages of its agile business environment, the diversity of its high-potential sectors, and the seamless ease of doing business in Ajman.

Furthermore, Ajman Chamber invited the Sri Lankan delegation to attend the launch ceremony of the "Thara" Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, showcasing its initiatives and dedicated services aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, accelerating business ventures, uncovering viable investment opportunities, and bridging ties between both business communities.

The two sides explored avenues of mutual collaboration across key vital sectors, notably fintech, machinery and industrial equipment, education, food security, and advanced information technology.

Alexi Gunasekera outlined Sri Lanka's economic potential and key priority sectors targeted for foreign investment. He also provided an overview of "Expo Sri Lanka 2027," scheduled to take place in January 2027, featuring key sectors such as industrial manufacturing, agricultural products and services, renewable energy, tourism, healthcare, modern technologies, and innovation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Salem Al Suwaidi and Alexi Gunasekera exchanged commemorative shields and gifts.