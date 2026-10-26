Sharjah Crown Prince reviews SPSA's virtual centre

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy (SPSA) Council, chaired the Council’s meeting on Monday morning at the Academy’s headquarters in University City.

He also reviewed the new Virtual Education and Training Centre.

He praised the qualitative development underway at the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy (SPSA) in its educational and training system, as well as the progress it has made in adopting modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and virtual simulation. He stressed the importance of continuing to invest in quality education and advanced technology.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed called on security entities in the emirate to utilise the capabilities of the Virtual Education and Training Centre and its advanced technologies to support criminal investigations, uncover the circumstances of crimes, solve complex cases, accelerate inquiry and investigation procedures, and achieve more accurate and efficient results. This would strengthen integration between police education and field security operations and reinforce the Academy’s role as an active partner in developing Sharjah’s security system.

The Council discussed several topics and development projects to strengthen the police education and training system and enhance the Academy’s outputs, keeping pace with technological advancements and the future requirements of security work. It also reviewed the results of the admission procedures for the 28th cohort of officer cadets.

The Council reviewed the new designs for the Academy’s 11 insignia, reflecting its new identity for personnel. It also discussed preparations for the postgraduate graduation ceremony for students enrolled in the master’s and doctoral programmes.

The Council also discussed the Academy’s preparations for participation in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, as part of its efforts to strengthen its academic and intellectual presence, promote security and police awareness, and showcase its academic and research publications.

The Council also reviewed the Academy’s preparations to host the 16th International Conference of the Arab Union for Sustainable Development and Environment, scheduled for December 2026 under the title “Sustainable Development and Humanitarian Action in a Changing World”. The conference will bring together a distinguished group of experts, researchers and speakers, thereby reinforcing the Academy’s role in supporting scientific research and the exchange of expertise and knowledge at the regional and international levels.

The Council discussed the latest developments to enhance the capabilities of the shooting and counter-terrorism team by drawing on specialised international expertise, including that of France’s RAID unit. It also reviewed a project to develop 52 interactive undergraduate textbooks for the adaptive learning platform, supporting the transition to a more interactive and flexible digital learning environment.

On the sidelines of the meeting, H.H., Chairman of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy Council, visited the Academy’s Virtual Education and Training Centre, where he was briefed on its advanced technologies and interactive simulation systems. These systems contribute to the development of police education and training methods and enhance the practical skills of students and personnel through learning environments and virtual scenarios that simulate real-life security and policing situations.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed also reviewed the progress in preparing the centre, which employs artificial intelligence technologies, ahead of its launch as a pioneering educational and technological project. He received a detailed briefing on the centre’s capabilities, educational and training programmes, technical features and their applications in education, research and specialised training, as well as its anticipated role in preparing security personnel with the skills to handle various scenarios, security challenges and future threats.

He was also briefed on a project to introduce an integrated Level 4 Diploma in Police Sciences, designed to develop police training and qualification programmes by combining academic knowledge, practical training and modern technologies. The initiative aims to enhance personnel readiness and improve their professional and field capabilities.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed was accompanied at the meeting and during the visit by Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy Council; and by Council members Major General Ghanem Khamis Al Houli, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Amiri Guard; Major General Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy; Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi; Sultan Mohammed Obaid Al Hajri; Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar; and Brigadier Mohammed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Secretary of the Council.