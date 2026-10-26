Sharjah Ruler meets Arab Theatre Institute’s Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arab Theatre Institute, met members of the Institute’s Board of Trustees on Monday morning at the Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the Board members from various Arab countries, praising the Institute’s efforts to advance and promote Arab theatre, to preserve its rich history, and to recognise its longstanding contribution to raising awareness among Arab audiences and societies, while further developing its message through outstanding theatrical productions.

His Highness announced the renewal of confidence in the Institute’s Board of Trustees for a new term, highlighting the Board’s efforts during the previous term and the ambitious projects it implemented across numerous Arab countries. He also commended its continued efforts to support theatre in African countries through theatrical festivals, to increase youth participation, and to train teachers and students through school theatre, which serves as a key pillar in discovering and nurturing talent.

His Highness, Supreme President of the Arab Theatre Institute, directed that the Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Award for Best Arab Theatrical Work at the Arab Theatre Festival be doubled to AED 200,000. The move aims to encourage theatre professionals to participate, foster creativity, and promote fair competition to raise the standard of theatrical productions.

The meeting discussed several topics and plans to provide the highest level of support for Arab theatre and its professionals, including expanding the establishment of specialised theatre institutes.

It also emphasised the importance of theatre festivals as a key component of society’s cultural and artistic landscape, offering valuable opportunities to strengthen communication among theatre professionals across the Arab world and with their counterparts internationally, and to exchange expertise.

The meeting also reviewed reports on the Institute’s activities over the past period and achievements in school theatre across various Arab countries, as well as in amateur theatre, which attracts new audiences in villages far from urban centres.

Discussions also covered Arab and international cooperation in theatre, encouraging young theatre professionals to participate in theatrical productions, and the importance of intensifying efforts across all theatrical disciplines to advance Arab theatre and deliver outstanding productions to audiences. The public remains the true pillar of theatre through its attendance, close engagement with performers, and appreciation of theatrical productions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Lebanon International Theatre Festival in recognition of His Highness’s pioneering cultural journey and significant contributions to Arab theatre. His Highness also received several theatre publications.

The members of the Arab Theatre Institute’s Board of Trustees expressed their gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for renewing his confidence in them for another term, pledging to continue their efforts and contributions to Arab theatre, its professionals and audiences.

They also praised His Highness’ continued support for and interest in all forms of art and literature, as well as theatre initiatives, activities and festivals, which advance its mission and development across Arab countries.