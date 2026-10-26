UAE Food Bank, Community Development Authority sign MoU

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Food Bank and the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reduce food wastage and maximise the use of surplus food through the ‘Dubai Weddings’ initiative.

The agreement establishes a framework for collecting and redistributing surplus food that is safe for consumption to eligible beneficiaries, extending the initiative's community impact while promoting food sustainability and social responsibility.

The cooperation supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by strengthening community participation, encouraging responsible consumption, and advancing initiatives that contribute to food security and social solidarity.

Under the agreement, the two entities will coordinate the collection, receipt, transportation and redistribution of surplus food from weddings and events identified by the Community Development Authority. Food donations will be managed and distributed to eligible beneficiaries in accordance with approved regulations and food safety requirements, ensuring that surplus food is used effectively while minimising wastage.

The MoU also provides for joint awareness campaigns, community programmes and initiatives that encourage food preservation, promote sustainable consumption and raise awareness of responsible food management. The cooperation will further support volunteer participation in relevant activities, strengthening community engagement and encouraging individuals to contribute to humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hashemi, CEO of the Social Regulation and Services Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said, “The ‘Dubai Weddings’ initiative plays an important role in supporting family formation and stability, and through this cooperation with UAE Food Bank, we are extending its positive impact to the wider community. By ensuring that surplus food from weddings and events is safely recovered and redistributed to those in need, we are creating additional opportunities for giving while encouraging responsible consumption and the efficient use of resources.

He added, “This partnership reflects the values of solidarity and generosity that characterise Dubai's community and demonstrates the importance of collaboration between government entities and humanitarian organisations. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by encouraging community participation, strengthening social cohesion and contributing to the wellbeing and quality of life of individuals and families.”

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, said, “Our cooperation with the Community Development Authority strengthens our ability to recover surplus food and ensure that it reaches those who need it through safe and organised collection and redistribution processes. By extending these efforts to the ‘Dubai Weddings’ initiative, we are creating additional opportunities to preserve valuable food resources, reduce waste and translate sustainable practices into meaningful community benefits.”

She added, “This agreement also supports our wider humanitarian and charitable mission by promoting awareness of food preservation, encouraging volunteer participation, and strengthening cooperation with other government entities. Through these efforts, we aim to expand the reach of our initiatives, enhance the efficiency of surplus food management, and reinforce the values of giving and social responsibility across Dubai's community.”

The agreement forms part of the Community Development Authority's continued efforts to enhance the ‘Dubai Weddings’ initiative and expand its contribution to community wellbeing. It also supports UAE Food Bank's commitment to developing an integrated and sustainable approach to surplus food management, ensuring that food suitable for consumption is recovered and redistributed to beneficiaries while encouraging responsible practices that reduce waste and conserve resources.