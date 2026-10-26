Entries open as World Triathlon Women's Cup returns to Dubai

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Entries are now open for the World Triathlon Women’s Cup Dubai, which makes its way to Al Mamzar Beach Park on Sunday 6 December with races for women of all abilities, from first-time triathletes to elite international athletes.

The second World Triathlon Women’s Cup to be held anywhere in the world, it is the only event of its kind dedicated entirely to women, bringing elite athletes and amateurs together to race at the same venue on the same day.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with World Triathlon and in collaboration with the UAE Triathlon Federation, the event celebrates women’s strength, determination and unity, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading international destination for world-class sport and a global hub for women’s sport.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said, “The World Triathlon Women’s Cup is about far more than one day of racing. We want it to be a lasting platform for women’s sport, inspiring more women and girls to take part, giving women athletes the visibility they deserve as role models, and building the confidence and ambition that carry into every part of life, including leadership. Whether you are an experienced triathlete or have never tried the sport before, there is a race here for you, and we look forward to seeing women from across the UAE and the region on the start line in December.”

The Super Sprint is designed to make a first triathlon achievable, with a 400m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run. Women looking for a bigger challenge can step up to the Sprint, over a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

Open to females aged 18 and over, the races can be tackled individually or as a relay team of up to three. That means women can take on the challenge with friends, family or colleagues, and anyone nervous about the swim can hand that leg to a teammate.

Debbie Alexander, Vice President of World Triathlon, said, “We are delighted to return to Dubai for the second World Triathlon Women’s Cup. Such events, where women racing their first ever triathlon can watch and compete at the same venue as the Elites, are what makes our sport and this event so special. Once again, we are able to show how international sport and the power of swim-bike-run can inspire women and young girls at every level. Our thanks go to Dubai Sports Council for its commitment to women’s triathlon, and I look forward to seeing the athletes racing along Al Mamzar Beach Park on 6 December.”

Emirati women will also race for their own podium. Within the race, a separate competition will recognise the top three Emirati finishers in both the individual and team categories, with first, second and third place awarded in each.