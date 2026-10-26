Tadweer Group marks construction, safety milestones at AlBihouth Waste-to-Energy Facility

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has announced that construction of its AlBihouth Waste-to-Energy Facility has reached 90% completion, alongside the successful completion of pressure tests on the facility's two boilers and the achievement of six million working hours without a lost time injury. These milestones demonstrate construction quality and a commitment to safe project delivery as work progresses towards commissioning.

The AlBihouth facility is being developed as one of the most advanced waste-to-energy plants of its kind in the world, recovering energy from waste and reducing reliance on landfills. Once operational, it is expected to treat approximately half of Abu Dhabi's municipal household waste, strengthening the emirate's sustainable waste management infrastructure. The project will also support Abu Dhabi's ambition to divert 80 per cent of its waste away from landfill by 2031.

The facility’s shareholders include Tadweer Group, Japan's Marubeni Corporation, Switzerland-based Kanadevia Inova, and the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN).

Bringing together international expertise in waste-to-energy technologies, infrastructure development and sustainable resource management to support the delivery of the project that will advance Abu Dhabi's circular economy ambitions.

This construction progress has been supported by a sustained focus on workforce safety, with six million working hours completed without a lost time injury. The achievement reflects the commitment to safe working practices and effective project management as the facility advances towards completion.

The milestones were celebrated at a ceremony attended by Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, and project stakeholders and shareholders. Attendees viewed construction progress first-hand.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said, “Our responsibility extends beyond completing construction. It is to deliver infrastructure that Abu Dhabi can depend on for the long term, while protecting the people who are building it. The standards we uphold today lay the foundations for the facility’s future operations. I thank our teams and partners for the expertise and discipline they bring to that responsibility as we turn our ambition to unlock the value of waste into practical capability for the emirate”.

Roni Araiji, Country President for the UAE at Kanadevia Inova, said, “The successful boiler pressure tests mark an important engineering milestone and reflect the precision and rigorous quality standards underpinning the facility’s construction. We are proud to contribute our technology and innovative solutions to a project that will support Abu Dhabi's transition towards a circular economy”.

Stefan Kipp, Chief Executive Officer of AlBihouth Waste-to-Energy Facility, said, “Achieving six million working hours without a lost time injury reflects the strong safety culture we have established across the project. As construction progresses, our priority remains maintaining seamless and effective coordination among all partners and preparing the facility for safe, efficient and reliable operations.”

Once operational, the AlBihouth Waste-to-Energy Facility is expected to process approximately 900,000 tonnes of waste and generate enough electricity to power approximately 52,000 homes. This will add substantial waste treatment capacity to Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure, helping the emirate meet its long-term waste management needs while putting non-recyclable waste to productive use.