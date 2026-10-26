Emarat, G42 sign MoU to explore AI-driven transformation in energy, mobility

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat), a leading integrated energy company in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, to explore opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and advanced digital technologies in supporting the next phase of Emarat’s transformation.

The agreement was signed by Ahmad Abdulla Al Ahli, Chief People and Corporate Support Officer of Emarat, and Ali Al Amine, Chief Commercial Officer, G42 International. It covers potential areas of collaboration including AI applications for the energy sector, digital security and sovereignty, next-generation service station concepts and related solutions.

The collaboration aims to further support innovation across the energy value chain through advanced digital capabilities, secure infrastructure and enhanced customer experiences, in line with Emarat’s vision for a smarter, data-driven, and future-ready enterprise.

Ahmad Abdulla Ahli, Chief People and Corporate Support Officer of Emarat, said, “This MoU reflects how Emarat is approaching the next phase of its transformation, by aligning technology adoption with long-term business value, operational readiness and the changing expectations of the energy and mobility sector. Our collaboration with G42 gives us the opportunity to explore new ways of using advanced technologies to support smarter decision-making, enhance the resilience of our business and create a stronger foundation for future growth.”

Ali Al Amine, Chief Commercial Officer, G42 International, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Emarat on exploring opportunities that bring together advanced AI, cloud and digital capabilities with one of the UAE’s most established energy companies. By combining G42’s technology expertise with Emarat’s sector knowledge and operational footprint, we aim to identify meaningful areas where AI and digital solutions can support the next phase of transformation in this sector.”

The MoU reinforces Emarat’s focus on building partnerships that connect the UAE’s energy sector with the country’s growing technology ecosystem, supporting new possibilities for innovation, service delivery and future growth.