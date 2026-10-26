UAE participates in 52nd Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), led the UAE delegation participating in the 52nd Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, under the theme ‘Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development’.

The session addressed a range of political, economic, social and humanitarian issues of mutual interest, mainly the Palestinian cause and the latest regional and international developments. Discussions also focused on ways to strengthen cooperation and solidarity among member states and support efforts to achieve security, stability and sustainable development.

The session concluded with the adoption of the Baghdad Declaration and a series of resolutions affirming the Palestinian cause as a central priority, and supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent, sovereign state based on the two-state solution. The resolutions also addressed efforts to strengthen joint action and address the challenges facing member states.

The UAE’s participation reflected its commitment to supporting the efforts of the OIC, as well as promoting dialogue and multilateral cooperation, which contribute to strengthening the values of tolerance and solidarity, to achieve regional and international security, peace and stability.