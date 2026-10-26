UAE President, VPs offer condolences to King of Jordan over victims of attack on church in Karak

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the victims of an attack on a church in Karak Governorate, which left several people dead and injured. His Highness wished the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolence to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.