Abdullah bin Zayed, Brunei Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations by phone

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in a phone call with His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam.

The two sides explored opportunities to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, in ways that serve their mutual interests and promote prosperity for their peoples.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and exchanged views on them.