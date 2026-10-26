Abu Dhabi Chamber connects businesses to network of over 140,000 Greek companies through two agreements in Athens

ATHENS, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed two agreements with Enterprise Greece, the Greek state’s official investment and trade promotion agency, and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), strengthening institutional links between the two business communities and creating new channels for businesses in both countries to explore trade and investment opportunities.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the UAE–Greece Business Forum in Athens, as part of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s efforts to expand its international economic partnerships, support the overseas growth of Abu Dhabi businesses and deepen private-sector engagement between the UAE and Greece.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, signed both agreements on behalf of the Chamber. The memorandum of understanding with Enterprise Greece was signed by Dimitris Skalkos, Chairman of Enterprise Greece, while the cooperation agreement with ACCI was signed by its President, Ioannis Bratakos.

The partnerships bring together two institutions with complementary roles in the Greek economy. Operating under the auspices of Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enterprise Greece is responsible for attracting foreign direct investment, promoting Greek exports and helping investors navigate the country’s business and regulatory landscape. ACCI, meanwhile, represents a network of more than 140,000 registered companies, offering a substantial platform for business connections and potential commercial partnerships.

The agreements build on an established and growing economic relationship between the UAE and Greece. Bilateral non-oil trade reached approximately US$606 million in 2025, while a €4 billion investment cooperation framework was announced in 2022, reflecting the depth of their economic ties and the breadth of opportunities for further cooperation.

Emirati investment in Greece has also expanded across several sectors in recent years. Notable transactions include Masdar’s acquisition of TERNA ENERGY, in a deal that placed the company’s enterprise value at approximately €3.2 billion, and PureHealth’s €800 million acquisition of a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group. Investments in digital infrastructure and hospitality further demonstrate the increasingly diversified nature of economic engagement between the two countries.

Commenting on the agreements, Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The true value of our international partnerships is not measured by the number of agreements we sign, but by the opportunities they create for businesses and their ability to make new markets and partners more accessible. Through these agreements, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s connections with two influential economic institutions in Greece, giving our business community access to wider networks, reliable investment intelligence and direct channels to potential partners.”

He added, “The scale of existing Emirati investment in Greece reflects the mutual confidence and economic potential that underpin our bilateral relationship. We want to build on this foundation by extending opportunities to more businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises with strong international growth potential, and supporting their expansion into European markets.”

Under the memorandum of understanding with Enterprise Greece, the two organisations will exchange information on trade and investment opportunities, priority sectors and business establishment requirements in Greece and Abu Dhabi, within their respective mandates. Cooperation will also focus on facilitating introductions to relevant authorities, investors and potential partners, supporting business meetings and trade and investment delegations, and encouraging collaboration in supply chains and knowledge exchange.

Dimitris Skalkos, Chairman of Enterprise Greece, said: “Greece and the UAE have already built a strong investment relationship. The next challenge is to turn that momentum into opportunities for more businesses on both sides. Our cooperation with Abu Dhabi Chamber is an important step in that direction. It will help connect Emirati investors with promising opportunities in Greece, while opening new channels for Greek companies seeking to expand their presence in Abu Dhabi and the wider region. For Enterprise Greece, the priority is what happens after the signing: bringing the right partners together, facilitating investment and business opportunities, and building lasting economic partnerships that deliver value for both countries.”

Separately, the cooperation agreement with ACCI focuses on strengthening direct business-to-business ties, exchanging market intelligence and information on trade and investment opportunities, and facilitating bilateral meetings, business delegations and joint events. It also provides a framework for supporting the international expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises and sharing expertise in innovation, digital transformation and capacity building.

Ioannis Bratakos, President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The United Arab Emirates is a strategic economic partner for Greece, with significant potential for deeper cooperation in investment, trade, and entrepreneurship. For Greek businesses, and particularly SMEs, access to international markets, investment capital, and strategic partnerships is essential to strengthening their competitiveness and supporting Greece’s transition towards a more productive, innovative, and outward-looking economy. The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to turning its cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Chamber into tangible business opportunities, fostering new partnerships, and creating lasting value for both economies.”

The two agreements reflect Abu Dhabi Chamber’s broader approach to international economic engagement: building institutional connections that help businesses access markets, identify investment opportunities and establish relationships with potential partners. Through these partnerships, the Chamber continues to support the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s private sector and its ambitions for international growth.