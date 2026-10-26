UAE showcases experience in harnessing AI to advance government services at Global Summit in Seoul

SEOUL, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Government participated in the Global AI and Digital Summit, held in Seoul from 19 to 22 October, and organised by the World Bank in collaboration with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Science and ICT.

The summit brought together senior government officials, experts, leaders of international institutions and private sector representatives from around the world.

The UAE’s participation aimed to strengthen international cooperation and exchange experiences in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. It also provided an opportunity to showcase the UAE’s experience in leveraging AI and agentic AI to enhance government services and improve operational efficiency, while exploring ways to harness technology to accelerate delivery and provide more efficient and seamless service experiences for people and businesses.

Mohamed Bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange Affairs, took part in a number of key meetings and sessions at the summit, contributing to discussions on the future of AI and digital transformation, the role of international partnerships in advancing government performance, and opportunities to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and successful government experiences among countries.

Mohamed Bin Taliah said that the UAE’s participation reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation, sharing knowledge and expertise and expanding partnerships to harness the potential of AI and advanced technologies in enhancing operational efficiency and delivering better, more seamless services.

He noted that, under the vision and guidance of the UAE’s leadership, the country believes the true value of AI lies not only in adopting emerging technologies, but also in redesigning government operations, enhancing services and simplifying procedures. This approach improves efficiency while saving people and businesses time and effort.

Bin Taliah also emphasised the importance of international cooperation and the exchange of successful experiences in accelerating the development and adoption of effective solutions and expanding their impact.

Mohamed Bin Taliah participated in the AI and Digital Ministerial Meeting, held as part of the summit’s opening ceremony. The meeting brought together officials and leaders from participating countries and organisations to discuss global trends in harnessing AI and digital technologies to advance development, strengthen cooperation between governments and international partners, and exchange perspectives on opportunities to enhance government services and institutional performance.

During a high-level roundtable on Zero Bureaucracy, Bin Taliah shared the UAE’s experience in implementing its Zero Bureaucracy Programme, highlighting efforts to eliminate unnecessary procedures, steps and requirements, and redesign government services and operations to improve efficiency, enhance agility, make life easier for people and create a more supportive environment for businesses.

The UAE’s participation also builds on the partnership between the UAE Government and the World Bank, which aims to leverage the UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme to share expertise and initiatives that help governments modernise administrative practices, enhance government efficiency, simplify procedures and deliver tangible improvements in the lives of people and businesses.

Bin Taliah also participated in the session “Powering AI for Development: Unlocking Global Partnerships that Scale Local Impact”, which explored how global partnerships can harness AI to advance development and expand the impact of innovative solutions at the local level.

During the session, he highlighted the importance of building effective partnerships that bring together governments, development institutions and the private sector. Such partnerships can help translate the potential of AI and agentic AI into practical, scalable solutions that respond to real needs and deliver sustainable development outcomes.

On the sidelines of the summit, Bin Taliah held bilateral meetings with ministers from countries partnering with the Government Experience Exchange Programme, as well as senior officials from the Republic of Korea.

The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in AI, government employee upskilling and enhancing government operational efficiency, among other areas.

He also met with Ha Jung-woo, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Council of National AI Strategy Committee, to discuss opportunities to exchange knowledge and expertise in developing and implementing AI strategies across government.

The Global AI and Digital Summit, organised by the World Bank in collaboration with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Science and ICT, brought together government leaders, development partners, private sector representatives and experts to explore how AI and digital technologies can support economic growth, boost productivity and expand development opportunities.

The summit focused on strengthening countries’ readiness to harness AI, developing digital infrastructure and capabilities, and building the partnerships needed to scale innovative solutions. Discussions centred on translating technological advances into development opportunities, better services and more inclusive and sustainable outcomes.